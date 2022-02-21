Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,462 ($46.85) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 3,059 ($41.39) to GBX 3,061 ($41.42) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,761.63 ($37.37).

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 2,998.50 ($40.58) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,099.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of £8.98 billion and a PE ratio of 8.09. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,829 ($38.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,706 ($50.15).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

