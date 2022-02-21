Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 221.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792,780 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $22,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 105.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

BLI stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $462.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.52.

BLI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair lowered Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

