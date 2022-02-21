Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BILI. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $34.28 on Friday. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $151.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 81,336 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1,270.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 29,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

