Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,728,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 78,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,539,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,778,000 after buying an additional 27,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

BIO opened at $583.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $660.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $729.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $547.22 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

