Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Biomerica.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 56.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.97%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of -0.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRA. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.