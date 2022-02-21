Bismuth (BIS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $241.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 74.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $241.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004581 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004297 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.