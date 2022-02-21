BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,166,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Metromile were worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter valued at $123,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.
MILE opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.84. Metromile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $20.03.
Metromile Profile
Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metromile (MILE)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE).
Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.