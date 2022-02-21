BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,166,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Metromile were worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter valued at $123,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

MILE opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.84. Metromile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $20.03.

MILE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Metromile from $3.27 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metromile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Metromile Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

