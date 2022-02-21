BlackRock Inc. Has $10.34 Million Stake in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Trean Insurance Group were worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $111,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $155,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TIG shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Steven B. Lee purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $346.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.38. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $19.57.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

