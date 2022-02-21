BlackRock Inc. Has $11.70 Million Stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 646,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $11,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSET. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 731.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 111,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 73,440 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 67,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 25,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.60%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET).

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.