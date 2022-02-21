BlackRock Inc. Sells 32,775 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 24.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 273,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,149,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,550,000.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $98.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.90. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $90.75 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

