BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.45) price objective on the stock.
BTA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.50) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 225 ($3.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.89) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 197.78 ($2.68).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile
