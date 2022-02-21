BlackSky Technology (BKSY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE BKSY opened at $2.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.90. BlackSky Technology has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

