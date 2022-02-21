Blink Charging (BLNK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Blink Charging to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $23.55 on Monday. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $993.81 million, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 3.60.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 56.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.