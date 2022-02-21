Blink Charging (BLNK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Blink Charging to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $23.55 on Monday. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $993.81 million, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 3.60.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.
About Blink Charging
Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blink Charging (BLNK)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.