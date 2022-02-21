BloombergSen Inc. Acquires 20,118 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,498,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley comprises approximately 5.6% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $109,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.62.

WRB stock opened at $90.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $67.14 and a 1-year high of $93.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.