BloombergSen Inc. Purchases 3,721 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 277,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up 5.5% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $107,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 346.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 454.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Humana by 411.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.13.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $421.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

