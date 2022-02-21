Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,745,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,866,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $43,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,008,000 after purchasing an additional 304,437 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,010,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of BLMN opened at $24.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

BLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.45.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.