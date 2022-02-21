Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

BPMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.92. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $66.18 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

