BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Trading Up 0.1%

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $135.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $40.94.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter.

BNCCORP, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the operation of community banking and wealth management businesses. It also conducts mortgage banking through a consumer-direct channel. The company was founded by Gregory K. Cleveland and Tracy J. Scott in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, ND.

