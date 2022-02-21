BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $107.70 Million Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 137.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,951 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.23% of IHS Markit worth $107,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

NYSE:INFO traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $107.11. 2,040,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,759. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.44 and a 52 week high of $135.82. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

