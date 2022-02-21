BOOM (BOOM) Price Up 3.2% This Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. BOOM has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $71,657.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00036711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00107893 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,100,215 coins and its circulating supply is 778,069,482 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.