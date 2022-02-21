Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Down 21% Over Last 7 Days

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $69,469.21 and $60,217.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00003056 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00044131 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.88 or 0.06949898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,746.30 or 0.99373066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00051292 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

