Boral Limited (ASX:BLD) Insider Buys A$36,950.00 in Stock

Boral Limited (ASX:BLD) insider Mark Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.70 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,950.00 ($26,392.86).

Mark Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Mark Johnson bought 9,000 shares of Boral stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.67 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,021.00 ($4,300.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 4.12.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Boral’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 504.76%.

About Boral

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cement materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

