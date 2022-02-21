Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.730-$1.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.60 billion-$12.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.93 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.380-$0.400 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.55. 6,878,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,793,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,257. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

