BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Receives $2.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on BPXXY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of BPER Banca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BPER Banca in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from €2.00 ($2.27) to €2.60 ($2.95) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

OTCMKTS:BPXXY remained flat at $$5.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. BPER Banca has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $5.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60.

BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Activities. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.

