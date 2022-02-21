Brady (NYSE:BRC) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BRC stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03. Brady has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brady will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brady in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brady by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brady in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Brady by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

