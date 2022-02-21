Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 3.9% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 389,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,295,000 after buying an additional 36,010 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $341.51 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

