Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 88.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 546,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,714,000 after buying an additional 29,674 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 459,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after buying an additional 26,020 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59.

