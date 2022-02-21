BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 10,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $149,164.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BBIO. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.93.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.