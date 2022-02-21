Brigham Minerals (MNRL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $22.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -201.07 and a beta of 2.17. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $25.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,012,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 257,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 140,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 76,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after acquiring an additional 73,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 48,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 24,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

