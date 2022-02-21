Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

BR remained flat at $$142.38 during trading on Monday. 1,409,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,459. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

