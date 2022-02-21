Brokerages Anticipate Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($0.88). Beam Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($5.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.14.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,594. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.41. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

