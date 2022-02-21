Brokerages Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Announce -$2.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to announce ($2.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.42). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.82) to ($10.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($2.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 142,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after acquiring an additional 133,748 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 100.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.84. 1,110,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,956. The stock has a market cap of $111.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.84. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

