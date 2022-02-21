Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Brokerages expect that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will report sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.62 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $19.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.72 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.89 billion to $20.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LNC traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $69.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.90. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

