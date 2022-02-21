Brokerages Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.49. BOK Financial posted earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

BOKF stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.82. 9,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,156. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $53,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,600 shares of company stock worth $3,091,760 over the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,165,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

