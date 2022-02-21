Brokerages Expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Heritage Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.18. 105,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $734.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $111,616.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $37,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,083,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after acquiring an additional 25,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,051,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 50.7% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,272,000 after acquiring an additional 205,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

