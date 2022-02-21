Brokerages Expect Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nerdwallet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.21). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nerdwallet.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdwallet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

In related news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $38,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Shares of Nerdwallet stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Nerdwallet has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40.

Nerdwallet Company Profile

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

