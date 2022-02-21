Brokerages Expect Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.33 Million

Brokerages expect that Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) will post sales of $25.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $25.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full year sales of $83.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.90 million to $84.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $120.27 million, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Real Good Food.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($99.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Real Good Food from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Real Good Food stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21. Real Good Food has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGF. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

