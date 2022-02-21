Brokerages Expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.
SLGL stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $7.37. 10,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,379. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $150.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.22.
About Sol-Gel Technologies
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
