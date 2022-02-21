Brokerages Set AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Price Target at $152.00

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $128.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $117.80 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

