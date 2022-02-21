Brokerages Set AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) PT at $23.67

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,392,893 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $358,062,000 after purchasing an additional 264,305 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,975,000 after buying an additional 2,458,059 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,305,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,728,000 after buying an additional 1,756,740 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,758,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,998,000 after acquiring an additional 554,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 4,974,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,537,000 after acquiring an additional 306,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AU opened at $22.00 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

