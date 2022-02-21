Brokerages Set Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Target Price at $88.67

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAWW. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.17. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total value of $547,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,869,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,348 shares of company stock valued at $6,123,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 20,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers.

