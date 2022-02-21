Brokerages Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Price Target at C$60.31

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.31.

ACQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

TSE:ACQ traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$33.67. 48,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.12. The firm has a market cap of C$916.73 million and a PE ratio of 8.20. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$26.65 and a 12 month high of C$59.26.

In other news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers acquired 3,100 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,321.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,035,640.32.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.