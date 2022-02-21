Brokerages Set BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Target Price at $2.60

Shares of BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPXXY. Barclays lowered shares of BPER Banca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BPER Banca in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €2.00 ($2.27) to €2.60 ($2.95) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

OTCMKTS:BPXXY remained flat at $$5.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. BPER Banca has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Activities. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.

