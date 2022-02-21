Brokerages Set Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Price Target at C$37.13

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.13.

CU has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of TSE:CU opened at C$34.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 186.48%.

Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

