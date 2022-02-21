Brokerages Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Target Price at $99.81

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,994. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after acquiring an additional 54,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

