Brokerages Set Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Target Price at $5.39

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.39.

GDDFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Goodfood Market stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

