Brokerages Set Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) PT at $21.20

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGI. Barclays boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at $18,584,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after acquiring an additional 717,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after acquiring an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 644,832 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,782,000 after purchasing an additional 475,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGI opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

