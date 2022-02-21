Brokers Offer Predictions for Sunrun Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Sunrun in a research report issued on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $21.56 on Monday. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $72.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,136 shares of company stock valued at $954,953. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

