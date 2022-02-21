Brokers Set Expectations for Equitable Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.52. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s FY2023 earnings at $9.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.50 price objective on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price target on Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.69.

TSE EQB opened at C$76.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$103.76. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$59.74 and a twelve month high of C$84.78.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total transaction of C$318,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,182,395.56. Insiders sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $526,744 in the last 90 days.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

