Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,705 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQH. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,399,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,553 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,223 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth $1,796,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,108,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,130,000 after buying an additional 1,294,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,300 shares of company stock worth $3,431,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQH opened at $33.17 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.